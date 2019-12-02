Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government and opposition are warned of some serious constitutional crisis if they did not reach any consensus over the next Chief Election Commissioner and two members of ECP.

A senior official in the commission said that the disagreement on the appointment of CEC and two members could spark a constitutional crisis.

The sources in ECP on condition of anonymity told The Nation that the government and opposition should hold meaningful consensus in order to save the country from another constitutional crisis.

The sources further said that there were many important and long awaited cases in the commission which needed a complete commission to resolve these cases without wasting any more time.

The official further said that according to the Election Commission Act, it was obligatory for the commission to work with at least three members otherwise the quorum would be considered as incomplete and non-functional.

Appointments in ECP

He said that the ECP would not be able to make any decision if the vacancies were not filled before the due date. He said local bodies elections and many other cases would be affected due to the incomplete quorum of ECP.

The official said that the outgoing CEC has also written a letter to the parliamentary affairs secretary in which he pointed out that two members of the commission, one each from Sindh and Balochistan, were yet to be appointed.

Meanwhile, sources in the government and opposition informed The Nation that the crisis is likely to be averted and both the government and opposition reach a consensus very soon.

On the other hand the opposition and government have started their homework to avert any crisis in the ECP after the retirement of Chief Election Commissioner on December 6.

The president of PML-N and leader of the opposition in NA Shehbaz wrote letter to PM, Chairman Senate, Speaker, Proposed Names for Chairman & Members ECP.

In his letter to Prime Minister the opposition leader the names for the position of the Chief Election Commissioner and has asked Imran not to delay the matter any further.

Shehbaz proposed the names of Nasir Mehmood Khosa, Jaleel Abbas Jillani and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarrar for the position of Chief Election Commissioner.

The prime minister also wrote to the National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman on Saturday, proposing names for the positions of the election commission members from the two provinces.

He proposed the names of Dr Faiz M Kakar, Mir Naveed Jan Baloch and Amanullah Baloch from Balochistan. PM proposed the names of Justice (retd) Sadiq Bhatti, Justice (retd) Noorul Haq Qureshi and Abdul Jabbar Qureshi for appointment as the ECP member from Sindh.