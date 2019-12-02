Share:

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Economic Affairs and Planning and Development, Dr Salman Shah said Sunday economic growth is the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was taking corrective measures to uphold the economy and facilitate the most neglected segments of the society. He said, the economic indicators are showing positive trajectory. They are moving towards the right direction as far as economic stability is concerned.

He appreciated that government has successfully completed the first phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and now they have entered into the second phase of this mega project.

The advisor said government was very serious to complete CPEC projects in time. PTI led government was taking concrete measures for the welfare and betterment of farmers. The whole procedure to execute agricultural loans program is very simple to follow, he added.