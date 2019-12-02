Share:

KARACHI - The Environmental Protection Agency, Government of Sindh (SEPA) has issued Environmental Protection Order (EPO) to M/s M R K Builders and Developers directing it to stop construction of its multi-storey building in Bath Island Clifton Block 7 because of not filing its environment impact assessment (EIA). DG, SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal pointed out in EPO that the builder of subject building was earlier offered an opportunity of personal hearing on 20th October 2019 and was given one month’s time to submit its EIA.

Subsequently on non submission of required document, DG SEPA said, the builder has been directed to stop construction of referred building till its environmental approval is obtained.

Naeem Mughal also warned that on failure to comply with directives specified in EPO, prosecution shall be initiated in concerned court of law against the proponent.

It may be pointed out that under Section 17 of Sindh Environmental Prtoection Act 2014 no proponent shall commence or construct a development project within the jurisdiction of Sindh province unless its environmental approval by submitting EIA or IEE is obtained from SEPA.

Whereas under Section 21 of the same Act DG SEPA has authority to stop construction or installation of a development project which was initiated without prior approval of Sindh EPA by filing its EIA/IEE.