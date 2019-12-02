Share:

Punjab government on Monday reappointed Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan as the provincial information minister.

According to a notification, Chohan will head the information department along with his current portfolio of colonies department.

The portfolio was previously held by minister for industries Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Iqbal resigned from the post saying that due to engagements in his constituency he cannot do justice with two ministries.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chohan had to resign as the information minister in March over his anti-Hindu remarks.

The PTI lawmaker had come under severe criticism after a video of him making the remarks had gone viral on social media.