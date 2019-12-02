Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that flawed economic policies of the past rulers caused an irreparable loss to the national economy.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the chief minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team have set the national economy in the right direction. He said the opposition was trying to create unrest in the country and it had no agenda of public welfare. He said that opposition parties were ideologically opposed to one another but were united for their vested interests.

He said that those hatching conspiracies to create instability in the province would not succeed in their nefarious designs. He said the incumbent government had worked really hard to put the country on the path to progress. He said previous governments had destroyed the country’s economy but the present one under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken corrective measures to revive the economy.

Buzdar lamented that certain elements did not want development in the country, adding that the government would complete its tenure since the people had given five-year mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Buzdar said that all institutions were on one page for development of the country and those who wanted clash between institutions would just face failure. He said that in the past corruption ruined different departments, adding that the menace would be rooted out.

He said the ongoing war against the corrupt mafia will continue till achievement of the desired results. He said that opposition parties will face utter failure and dejection as 220 million people of Pakistan wanted a new Pakistan free of exploitation.

WORLD COMPUTER LITERACY DAY

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the PTI government pledges to make every citizen of Punjab computer literate.

In a statement on the eve of World Computer Literacy Day, he said information technology is need of the hour. “It is not possible to step into modern age without achieving computer literacy,” he added. “Without increasing computer literacy rate, youth cannot fulfill their dreams. Current century after passing through evolutionary stage of information technology has entered the era of artificial intelligence. It is the determination of the PTI government to make every child and adult computer literate,” he maintained. The PTI government, by digitalising the land record authority, is ridding people of the patwari culture and expanding the scope of e-libraries to all parts of the province gradually. The youth can earn hundreds of thousands of dollars after getting proficiency in information technology by simply sitting in their homes, he said.

LOSS OF HUMAN LIVES IN TAUNSA

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a tractor-trolley accident near Head Taunsa. Buzdar expressed heartfelt sympathies and sorrow with the heirs of deceased women. He directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured. He sought a report from administration about the accident.

CM FELICITATES BOXER

HAMZA SHERAZ

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday congratulated Pakistani British boxer Hamza Sheraz on winning the title of European Champion. Hamza Sheraz, by displaying excellent skills and abilities in the ring, earned the title. The entire Pakistani nation is rejoiced over the victory of Hamza Sheraz. He prayed that may Allah Almighty bless Hamza Sheraz with more successes in future.