Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Four women and a child died and five other women sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley, carrying women cotton pickers here on Sunday. The police said that drivers of two tractor-trolleys, carrying more than 50 women cotton pickers, indulged in racing. However, one the tractor-trolleys while overtaking the other overturned due to speeding near Head Taunsa Barrage in tehsil Kot Addu. The police informed that the women were headed towards cotton fields for plucking cotton. As a result, four women and a child identified as 16-year-old Aneesa, daughter of Abdul Latif; 18-year-old Parveen Mai, daughter of Allah Bakhsh; 14-year-old Bakhtawar, daughter of Muhammad Afzal; 50-year-old Nazar Mai, wife of Mohammad Hussain and 10-year-old Mohammad Imran, son of Abdul Hameed, died on the spot. Five other women sustained multiple injuries in the accident. The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kot Addu. Later, the dead bodies were handed over to the heirs after legal formalities. Soon after the accident, the Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and dead bodies hospital. The police have registered a case of the incident and started further investigation.