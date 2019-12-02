Share:

KARACHI - A girl was kidnapped at gunpoint in the Defence area of Karachi’s alleged armed kidnappers in a car, who also shot and critically injured her male friend.

According to media reports, the incident took place at Bukhari Commercial in DHA within the limits of Darakhshan Police Station on early hours of Sunday.

The victim’s friend Haris Soomro who was wounded in the incident was initially taken to the National Medical Center on Korangi Road but later moved to the Aga Khan University Hospital.

Senior police officials, including district south operations and investigations SSPs, also reached the crime scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.

District South police chief SSP Sheraz Nazeer told The News that the police have only one witness in this case, and they are also trying to obtain the CCTV footage of the crime scene to trace and arrest the suspected kidnappers.

The injured person in his initial statement told the police that they were on their way to Bara Bukhari when four men in a car abducted his friend, and fled after shooting him. SSP Nazeer said the boy was shot in the neck.