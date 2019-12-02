Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Shoaib Dastgir said the counterterrorism department and Special Branch have played a fundamental role in elimination of terrorists and miscreants from across the province.

The IGP said that there must be proper monitoring of terror groups which promote extremism and sectarianism. The police chief stated this while talking to police officers during his visit to the CTD Headquarters in Lahore on Sunday. DIG Rao Abdul Kareem, Mirza Faran Baig, SSP Irfan Amir, and Shakir Hussain Dawar were also present on this occasion besides others.Punjab Additional-IG (CTD) Muhammad Tahir Rai briefed the IGP about the security operations. He said that terror group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi had been completely eliminated from Punjab and strict action is being taken against al-Qaeda and ISIS. During the last 11 months, the CTD arrested at last 310 suspects and registered 281 cases against them.