Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the implementation of the second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) reflected the everlasting relationship between the two countries.

In a series of tweets, she said this arrangement would facilitate Pakistani traders to exports its products to the Chinese market on zero duty.

The special assistant noted that the country’s textile sector would benefit the most under this agreement.

In addition, those producing agriculture and leather products as well as confectionary items and biscuits would take full advantage from it.

Awan said under the FTA, Pakistani would get an opportunity to export 313 new products to the Chinese markets.

In the first phase of FTA, Pakistan was benefitting from zero-rated facility on 742 products.