KARACHI - The Sindh government should take sincere efforts for restoring student unions, Karachi Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) demanded on Sunday.

After devolution of powers to provinces under 18th amendment in constitution, this domain has come under provinces, he reminded.

It is sheer rights of student and worker unions to resolve their respective legitimate demands through union activities.

Unions are nursery for democracy and they teach students how to behave with institutions in times when they would start their practical life, he remarked.

This is responsibility of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and rulers of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Sindh government to restore union activities in education institutions forthwith, he demanded.

There should be no lip service now as in past former PPP Prime Minister, Yousuf Raza Gilani promised for restoration student unions but issue is still pending, Naeem mentioned.

Slogan of democracy will remain stand ineffective until union activities are not restored as this is fundamental right of people.

Students learn politics during education period and later become able to understand politics in their practical life.

Most of the political leaders in past and today have come through process of student unions activities, he reminded.