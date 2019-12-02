Share:

The South Asian politics are viewed in terms of India-Pakistan tense ties and lack of cooperation among the regional countries. Pakistan-India relations are on the lowest ebb since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government took over.

The regional environment has impacted the domestic mindset of people, the people often seem to be disillusioned with the idea of cooperation and interaction.

Actually, Pakistan and India have a “protocol on visits to Religious Shrines” signed back in1974, the protocol allows the citizens of both countries to visit the religious sites in each others countries. Recently, the Sikh community has been facilitated to visit their religious shrine in Pakistan is good will gesture.

The inauguration ceremony of the corridor will be held on November 9, ahead of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikh religion, and the corridor will be operational by November 11. It would be the first visa free route between Pakistan and India. Newly on Wednesday, the attempt for Kartarpur Corridor by PM Imran Khan was praiseworthy who announced that the government has issued a commemorative coin to mark 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, and Khan invited Indian cricketer star and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor project on Nov 9.

The invitation was accepted and Sidhu expressed gratitude to PM Imran Khan for inviting him to the event. India has reportedly shared with Pakistan a list of 575 people who will be part of the first batch using the newly constructed Kartarpur Corridor to cross border and visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. The people has suffered a lot due to the regional disputes but the Kartarpur Corridor has given a message of peace, the political differences should not come at the helm of humanity and the importance of developing fruitful links.

The success of Kartarpur Corridor should be seen as religious freedom and it should further lead to opening up of other spiritual sites like Khawaja Moinuddin Chishty in Ajmer and Nizamuddin Auliya dargah in New Delhi.

IMRAN RASHEED,

Kech.