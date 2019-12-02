Share:

Labors face many problems during their works and they don’t do one work in a day, they do two or three works in a day. They are always losing their lives during the works. In addition, the rich do cruelty on them, a businessman does cruelty on his employees, and a builder does cruelty on the workers. In each factory or industry, whenever an incident occurs, the labors die and the government ignore such incidents.

Recently, two labors died when they were cleaning the sewer. We always give respect to the rich people but the labors also deserve respect, since in the hot summer they are making our homes and because of them, we are living in our societies. The factories, industries and companies are running because of their efforts.

Thus, it is my request to the government that the labors should be given complete protection in their work places and everyone must respect them.

AZUM MANZOOR,

Kalatuk.