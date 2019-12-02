Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Gymkhana thumped Khan Sports in the 10th Faiz Memorial Cricket Tournament opening match played here at Bagh-e-Jinnah cricket ground on Sunday. Shafay Muhammad emerged as top scorer with a brilliant century. Khan Sports, batting first, scored 235 runs in 35 overs. Umar Shah played an impressive knock of 93 runs while Arsal cracked 44 and Waqas struck 20. Ali Malik, Sohail Ahmad and Waqar bagged two wickets each. Lahore Gymkhana replied strongly and chased the required target for the loss of three wickets. Shafay Malik hammered unbeaten 100 runs while Zain-ul-Abideen hit 56 and Khurram made 37 runs. From Khan Sports, Talha claimed two wickets for 289 runs. Mian Hamza Fazal graced the occasion as chief guest and prior to start of the match, he was introduced with the players of both the teams.