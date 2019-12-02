Share:

BEIJING - The time-honored Mariinsky Ballet will present a triple bill at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing on Sunday evening. The performance brings together selections from “Chopiniana,” “Scheherazade” and “The Firebird,” three pieces in different styles choreographed by the great Russian ballet master Michel Fokine from 1908 to 1910.

“Chopiniana” is Fokine’s homage to the Romantic era. With the fairies’ white ballet, fleeting arabesques, airy dances along with music by Chopin, the dance presents its audiences an ethereal and fantastical world. “The Firebird,” a two-scene stage version of the Russian fairytale of the same name, depicts the glowing image of the Firebird, whose feathers supposedly convey beauty and protection upon earth.

Written after the story of “One Thousand and One Nights,” “Scheherazade” was a tremendous success in Paris after its debut in 1910, with its exotic costumes, composition and choreography.

Founded in the 18th century, the Saint Petersburg-based Mariinsky Ballet is one of the world’s leading ballet companies.