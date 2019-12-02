Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said the world presently facing the biggest issue of environmental pollution but we did not realize this. People learned about this first time when Prime Minister Imran Khan raised this issue in his address in the UN General Assembly. Karachi city have air and sea pollution and if not controlled this would cause lot of damage.

He said this while speaking in a citizen walk and after planting a sapling in the Kidney Hill Park along with deputy consul general of Qatar Nasir Hamid HH Al-Khaleefi and metropolitan commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Sunday.

The walk arranged by PMA was attend by the doctors and their family members. Mayor said effort were on to plant as more trees in the city as possible. He said this park will be the icon of the city in future.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saif-ur-Rehman said birds will come here after the completion of this park. Faisal Edhi said that he will plant five thousand trees here.