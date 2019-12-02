Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) organised a ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ and Star Welfare organization to pay tribute to Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) with great devotion and reverence.

Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was chief guest on the occasion here on Sunday.

Addressing on the occasion, Sheikh Rashid said that being Muslims love for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) is part of our faith and such events refresh our faith.

He said there is dire need to unite Ummah to face the future challenges adding that we can get rid of all evils by following the footprints of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said that Prophet (PBUH) was the epitome of good manners.

The other speakers also highlighted various life aspects of (PBUH).

On conclusion, the prayer was led for the solidarity of the country and the Muslim Ummah.