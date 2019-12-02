Share:

Minerals come in two types, metallic and non-metallic. Metallic has steel and electricity can pass and the nun-metallic does not pass electricity; however, in Pakistan these minerals are too less for the products of the country’s infrastructure.

Pakistan is importing oil as the country imported 456 billion in 2007. According to the report, it was one third record of imported bill. On the other hand, complete Pakistan is running through oil, but Pakistan is not taking part in any of the competition. In the developing countries, their governments are supporting well but Pakistan is weak enough to think for such products.

SHADAD ZAHID,

Turbat.