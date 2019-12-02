Share:

ISLAMABAD - Meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been called on December 3 at 10.00 am in Parliament House. The Parliamentary Committee will consider nominations for appointment of Members of the ECP from Sindh and Balochistan forwarded by the Treasury and the Opposition, said a press release issued here on Sunday. The Treasury and the Opposition forwarded their nominations for appointment of Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan to the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani, who onward transmitted the same to the Parliamentary Committee for consideration. On Saturday, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif recommended three names for the slot of CEC.

In a letter, he proposed the names of former bureaucrats Nasir Mahmood Khosa and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar, and former ambassador to the US Jalil Abbas Jilani for the key post. Also, Prime Minister Imran sent his recommendations for the ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan. For the post of ECP member from Sindh, the premier proposed the names of retired Justice Sadiq Bhatti, retired Justice Noorul Haq Qureshi and Abdul Jabbar Qureshi. He recommended Dr Faiz M Kakar, Mir Naveed Jan Baloch and Amanullah Baloch for the office of ECP member from Balochistan.