ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah in the fake bank accounts scam tomorrow for recording his statement. Sources told The Nation on Sunday that the NAB Rawalpindi issued the summons of the former CM Sindh and asked him to appear before the investigation team along with all records of Thatta and Dado Sugar Mills.

The investigation team had already recorded the statement of Qaim Ali Shah twice in the same case. The NAB Combined Investigation Team on money laundering through fake bank accounts has also recorded the statements of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP senior leader Faryal Talpur in the same case.