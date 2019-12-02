Share:

KARACHI - The 14th convocation of Greenwich University was held on Sunday in which 349 degrees were given, including 21 gold medals, to bachelors, masters, MPhil and PhD level students.

Two gold medals were given by Nawa-i-Waqt Group to brilliant students. Resident Editor of Nawa-i-Waqt Amin Yousuf gave the medals to Syeda Wareesha Masood Ali and Syeda Maira Zakir Ali of Masters in the convocation.

The theme of the event emphasised equal opportunity for all. The convocation also featured the first batch from Mauritius Branch Campus with graduates from Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Nepal, Nigeria and Pakistan.

Guests of honour included diplomatic corps, political leaders, dignitaries from the corporate sector, and eminent personalities from all walks of life along with the proud parents.

Ms Seema Mughal said that Greenwich continued to expand educational outcomes from all beyond cultural and geographic borders accentuating global policy emphasis.