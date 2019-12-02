Share:

KARACHI - Taking notice of an alleged incident in which an eleven-year-old girl was killed on the pretext of honour in district Dadu, Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that Sindh government has directed the district police to investigate the incident comprehensively.

He said this while addressing a press conference on Sunday. Saeed Ghani informed that the Imam who led the funeral prayers of the girl as well as her father had been arrested by the Police. The provincial minister for Information said that so far no witness of the incident had been found by the Police. He said that according to the statement of the parents of the girl, she died after hit by a stone as she fell down from a mound.

Ghani said that albeit there were information about a Jirga held to decide the fate of the deceased girl but police had found no evidence about that so far. The provincial minister said that the body of the girl would be exhumed on the orders of the court. He said that the district police had already requested the session judge for the appointment of medical officer and the relevant court staff in this regard.

Ghani told that the family of the victim belonged to the mountainous area of Kirthar range. He that the Singh government would comprehensively investigate the incident. He said that Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had also taken notice of the incident and asked Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to look into every detail of the incident.

Responding to a question, Saeed Ghani said that if ever Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf wanted a novel system of local government it would had to pass legislation from the provincial assembly. The provincial minister for information said that the Sindh government had the right to decide about the form of local government system in the province. He said that the Sindh government didn’t behave with the lawmakers of the MQM in the same way in the Sindh Assembly, as the PTI did with the members of PML-N in Punjab. Commenting on the politics of MQM the Minister said that the MQM always wanted to see the sitting government in hot water so that it remained open to be blackmailed.

Ghani said that the federal government had not paid a single penny out of Rs 162 billion it announced for Karachi long ago. Responding to another question the minister said that PPP had never supported the forced eviction of people from the their homes but whatever the Police did in Chisti Nagar, it did it on the orders of the court which any government had to follow in letter and spirit.

IGP takes notice

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam taking notice of killing an 11-year-old girl for honour in Dadu, sought report into the matter. He directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dadu to submit details of the incident. The IGP Sindh has also directed him to ensure the delivery of justice and stern punishment to those involved in the crime. The incident occurred on November 21 in Johi, a small town in Dadu, where an 11-year-old girl was stoned to death in the name of honour and was later secretly buried.

The police responded to the reports and arrested parents of the victim and two other facilitators. A case was also registered with the Dadu police.

According to the FIR, the girl’s father, his relative, and four others had “hatched a conspiracy for the murder of the girl and killed her by stone-pelting”. They then bought a shroud and buried her near Lak graveyard.

The authorities were investigating the matter from different views to ascertain the facts.