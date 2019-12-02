Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan volleyball team defeated Bangladesh with straight sets 3-0 and reached the final of the South Asian Games (SAG) in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh team with a score of 25-15, 25-21, 26-24. After winning the first set convincingly, the coach tried young players in the next two sets considering that they shall be able to pull it through but in the process, Pakistan team faced tough resistance from Bangladesh in the second and third sets, although Pakistan ultimately won the match. In the first set, Pakistan put first six players but later pulled out Aimal, Mubashar, Zaheer and even setter Kashif. In place of Mubashar, Fahad was given a chance. Haider replaced Aimal and Hamid Zaman replaced Kashif. Young player Abdullah replaced Zaheer for central block. On the other hand, India defeated Sri Lanka 3-1. Now the final will be played between Pakistan and India on tomorrow (Tuesday) in Kathmandu. Both the neighbouring countries, Pakistan and India, have almost equal strength and it depends who play their full game in the final. Pakistan team has the advantage of winning from India in the last two contests at Asian Games in Jakarta in August 2018 and in the recently-held Asian Senior Men’s Championship at Tehran, Iran.