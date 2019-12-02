Share:

ISLAMABAD - Economic experts highlighted that Pakistani nation would reap the fruits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) within couple of years.

Talking to a Radio Pakistan program, Economists said CPEC would provide great opportunity to generate jobs and business activities for indigenous people. Development of economic zones is highly beneficial to uphold the economy.

An economy expert Dr Saboor Ghayoor said, government has taking concrete steps to improve the economic outlook of Pakistan at international front. Gawadar is the deep water port and has great potential to become one of the busiest trade centers in the world.

He said, the private sector of Pakistan has great potential to execute CPEC related projects. The industrial growth would generate revenue and promote business culture in the country. Pakistan has great potential to export "Halal food" and fruits all over the world, he added.

Dr Shahid Hassan Siddiqui (Economist) also said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken bold steps to improve economy. Pakistan is passing through a tough financial phase. While the government believes in sustainable economic growth and Pakistan is heading towards the right direction.

He said, there is a dire need to make proper amendments in constitution for institutional reforms. Improvement in tax collection system is imperative for the betterment of economy.

He mentioned that political turmoil is the biggest hurdle in the path of development. Pakistan should increase its trade activities with other countries. The regional connectivity would boost trade and economic activities, he added.