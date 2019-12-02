Share:

LAHORE - Prominent polo personality Mudassar Khan Niazi breathed his last after fighting for four days in ICU from critical injuries sustained during a fall from his horse while playing a polo match.

On Tuesday (November 26, 2019), Mudassar Niazi was playing a league polo match when his horse tripped and fell. Mudassar sustained multiple injuries to his head and was shifted to Services Hospital immediately and then to General Hospital. After being in ICU for three days, Niazi breathed his last on Saturday (November 30, 2019). He was buried at the cavalry graveyard with full polo protocol by Lahore Polo Club and Pakistan Polo Association.

A floral wreath was placed on behalf of the COAS, who is the President of Pakistan polo and by the chairman of the Pakistan Polo Association. Members of Lahore Polo Club and the entire polo community are in a state of shock at this sudden and tragic loss. His friends and fellow polo players were in attendance in high numbers at the funeral. A Qul and Dua will be held for Mudassar Niazi at the Lahore Polo Club on Monday 4pm.

Our Staff Reporter

LAHORE

