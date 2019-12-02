Share:

ISLAMABAD - The School of Politics and International Relations Department, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, is organizing a nation conference on December 12 to mark the 100 years of the International Relations Department.

The conference would highlight the leading role of the department and its past, present and future status.

Dr. Shireen Mazari, Federal Minister for Human Rights, would inaugurate the conference.

Participation is only through invitation and registration at spir@qau.edu.pk, says a press release issued here on Sunday.