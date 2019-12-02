Share:

LOS ANGELES - Sienna Miller dreams of moving back to the UK. The 37-year-old actress - who was born in New York City but raised in London - admitted while living in the US ‘’makes sense’’ for work, she would love to retire on ‘’some farm in Dorset’’ when she’s ready to call time on her career.

Asked if she thinks about returning, she told OK! magazine: ‘’All the time. I miss the humour. I miss my family and friends.

‘’From a work prospective, it make sense for me to be in America. I work more here, so it means less time away from my child. I can imagine moving back, though it wouldn’t be to London.

‘’I’d probably move to some farm in Dorset and grow vegetables, eat and drink wine, and have chickens. But that sounds like retiring and I’ve got a few things to do before I can disappear.’’

Despite living away from the UK, the ‘21 Bridges’ star - who has seven-year-old daughter Marlowe with former partner Tom Sturridge - likes to keep some traditions alive, including the idea of a ‘’Sunday roast’’ every single weekend.