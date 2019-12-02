Share:

BADIN - Political, social and religious organisations jointly celebrated the Sindh Cultural Day with traditional fervor and zeal by organising massive rallies on Sunday.

Many buildings in different towns and cities of district were decorated with flags and banners. The rally was took place from Allah-Wala Chowk Badin and concluded outside of Badin Press Club to express their love for Sindhi culture.

People of all ages, including women and children, attired Sindhi cultural dresses with Ajrak and Sindhi cap participated in the rally and other cultural programs in the district.

The representatives of Badin Press Club, Awan-e-Sahafat, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Awami-e-Tehreek, Shaheed Fazal Rahu Committee, Tajar Ittehad Badin, Motorcycle Showroom Association, Medical Store Association, Cloth Association Badin, Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum, LHDP and others took part in the rally.

The city Badin was reverberating with folk and cultural songs like “Jeay Sindh Jeay” (Long live Sindh). The whole area gave a festive look as people belonging to all walks of life and different political, social and other organizations mingled with and greeted each other during the function.

On the occasion, talking to this scribe Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mohammad Ismail Rahu said that Sindh is smiling with the message of peace, love, humanity, harmony & cultural values adding that Sindh Cultural Day highlights the evergreen cultural values of the province.

Rahu extended his greetings to the people of Sindh, saying the biggest heritage of the people of Sindh was their selfless love adding that Sindh is the land of Sufis and saints who always preached love, peace, unity and harmony.

On the other hand, PPP Senator Sassui Palijo said that people of Sindh had great love and passion for its culture. She told that Sindh has a 5,000 years old culture which was a celebration in itself adding that Sindh has always been a cultural hub of civilization and has the rich heritage.

Veerji Kolhi, Special Assistant of Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights, told that we had love and affection with Sindh land and have relation of esteem and love from thousands years long. Sindh Culture Day stresses us to reiterate and recall the message of love and unity, he added.

PPP Senator Aajiz Dhamrah also spoke on the occasion.

Kandhkot

Sindhi Cultural Day was also celebrated in Kashmore. A ceremony was also held at Kandhkot Press Club where traditional Sindhi cap and Ajrak were presented to journalists and notables of the city. Every year on the first Sunday of December the Sindh Cultural Day is celebrated all over Sindh. Almost all the nationalist, political parties, social, civil, schools and other organizations on the day took out rallies from various parts of the district to commemorate the day. The celebration were started early in the morning while continued till evening.