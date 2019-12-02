Share:

ISLAMABAD - One Frontier Corps (FC) soldier embraced shahadat while two others got injured as terrorists opened fire at an FC post in North Waziristan district near Pak-Afghan border, said military’s media wing on Sunday.

During exchange of fire, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General said two terrorists were also killed.

In a tweet about the incident, Major General Asif Ghafoor said Lance Naik Muhammad Imran of FC KP embraced shahadat while two other FC soldiers got injured.

The paramilitary force has been attacked multiple times this year as it maintains law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkwa and the border regions of Afghanistan.

FC KP is a force with a long triumphed victorious history of over a century and is the first responder to any kind of terrorism/natural calamity from Broghil Pass in the north to Gomal River in the south.

FC KP is tactically deployed along the Pak-Afghan border covering a vast area of approximately 1300 km. It gives leverage and space to the Pakistan Army maintaining the law and order in the border as well as the tribal areas. FC also assists the government and civil law enforcement agencies against the enemies of the state and aiding in maintaining the writ of the government in the tribal areas and settled districts as well.