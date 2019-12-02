Share:

LAHORE - Former Test all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, while emphasising upon the importance of sports in human life, has said that sports culture must be introduced in the schools to nourish a healthy generation. “Sports play a vital role in the character building of a nation and I advise the children that besides their studies they must take interest in sports as well which would not only keep them physically and mentally fit but prepare them to play a constructive role in the progress of Pakistan in future,” added Razzaq, who was the chief guest at the Annual Sports Day-2019 of Premier American School (PAS) here on Sunday. Razzaq also urged upon the parents to encourage their children to take part in sports without compromising their studies. In her welcome speech, Principal Zarren Tariq highlighted the mission and vision of PAS to encourage the students for their all-round development through the medium of sports. “The PAS spends huge amount on games and sports and gives lot of impetus to such events,” she informed. Earlier, the event started amid an excellent display of acrobatics by the school children, who also participated in sack race, hurdle race and karate with great zeal and fervor, which amused a large gathering of parents and guests. The tug of war competition was another attraction of the event between fathers and senior students, which was won by the former. Blue House was declared overall winner of the sports day while Yellow House, Red House and Green House got second, third and fourth positions respectively. In the end, Razzaq, Pakistan women cricket players Waheeda Akhtar and Tuba Hasan distributed prizes among the winners.