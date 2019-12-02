Share:

In Pakistan 624,200 tones of plastics are being produced and due to which the population of plastics are increasing. Plastics are making the country polluted. Mostly the plastics wastes are thrown in river which consist of 164322 tonnes of plastics to the sea annually.

The sea are being polluted, and the life of the fishes are marred by plastics. The manufacturing factors should control making plastics. The people use the plastics for many reasons. People use for some good things and hospital waste and some for bad things and they are thrown. They can produce big big diseases such as cancer and other.

Thus, I humbly request to the government to stop throwing plastics in the river.

