Share:

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Sunday said that strong rally in stock market showed increasing investor confidence on stabilization measures taken by the government. He said the KSE-100 index had shown tremendous performance during November showing a positive change of 14.9 percent. In his tweet, Shaikh said that in November 2019, stocks recorded the highest one month return after May 2013. Since 16 August 2019, he said the index increased by 36.6% (10,500 points). The KSE-100 index moved up by 1,362 points (3.59 per cent) during the outgoing week and crossed the psychological mark of 39000 points for first time in nine months to close at 39,288.