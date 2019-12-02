Share:

More than eight civilians were killed and 10 others wounded on Monday in shelling by the Turkey-backed rebels in the countryside of Aleppo Province in northern Syria, state news agency SANA reported.

The shelling, which targeted the city of Tal Rifat in the northern countryside of Aleppo, is part of the series of confrontations between Turkey-backed rebels and the Kurdish militia and the Syrian forces in the north of the country.

SANA said most of the shelling's victims were women and children, adding damage was caused to the infrastructure in the city.

The rebels' shelling came when school children were leaving their schools, according to the state news agency.

The death toll is likely to rise as several people were critically wounded, it said.

In October, Turkey and its allied Syrian rebel groups launched an offensive against the Kurdish forces in northern Syria near the border between the two countries.

Despite the halt of all-out assault as a result of a Turkish-Russian agreement, shelling by the Turkey-backed rebels has continued.