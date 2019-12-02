Share:

Islamabad - Two Army officers were injured in an exchange of fire with the Indian army across the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday.

According to a statement on Twitter by DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the Indian army in an “unprovoked” act “fired mortar rounds” on Pakistan Army posts in the Rakhchikri and Rawalkot sectors along the Line of Control.

The Indian fire was “effectively responded” to, added the statement.

“During the exchange of fire, two officers of Pakistan Army, a major and a captain, got injured,” said the DG ISPR’s tweet.