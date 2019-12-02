Share:

LAHORE - Two young men were killed while their cousin wounded seriously during a gun attack in the Misrishah police precincts on Sunday, police said. The bodies were shifted to the morgue fro autopsy. A police spokesman claimed that those killed during the shooting were drug peddlers. He also said that the police arrested one of the attackers with bullet injuries. The arrested suspect was later shifted to a hospital. According to police, two rival groups exchanged gunfire with each other as they came face to face near Chamra Mandi. As a result, two young men died on the spot while another received multiple injuries. The deceased persons were identified as 26-year-old Faizan Sadiq and his 24-year-old brother Rehman Sadiq. Munir Hussain was shifted to hospital with bullet wounds.