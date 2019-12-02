Share:

LAHORE - Two people were killed and five others wounded critically when a gas cylinder exploded outside a house in Laiqatabad police precincts on Sunday evening. Rescue workers said one of the victims died on the spot while the other expired in the hospital. Another five persons were also shifted to hospital with serious injuries. A local resident told the police that a vendor was filling gas in the balloons when the cylinder exploded with a bag. The incident took place outside a house near Dhalay Flat in Model Town. Rescue workers rushed to the spot soon after the incident and shifted the victims to hospital. The deceased persons were identified by police as 50-year-old Ishaq and 18-year-old Azeem. The injured including Shawaiz, 18, Anwar, 19, Rashid, 23, Rahman 25, and a 60-year-old woman were shifted to hospital. The police were investigating the incident.