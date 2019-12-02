Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that the country cannot progress without serious women empowerment initiatives, therefore, majority of the population comprising women should be brought into the national mainstream.

He said that improvement in the gender equality situation has become imperative and we will support all women empowerment initiatives.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said this while talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs led by Samina Fazil, founder President, Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI), here on Sunday. He said that the Constitution guarantees protection of rights of the women but it is not practiced in letter and spirit therefore the government, as well as the private sector, should encourage and empower women to ensure sustainable national development. The issues barring the women from development should be addressed on a priority basis to ensure sustainable development of the country, the Mayor Islamabad added. The city father said that there are eleven women chambers and many other associations working for the betterment of women while the initiatives taken by IWCCI are praiseworthy.

“We will help IWCCI find new avenues for their products and services and arrange support upcoming expo of IWCCI,” he said. Sheikh Anser said that education should be accorded top priority for the girls in the urban and rural areas which will have a very positive and pleasant impact on the coming generations.