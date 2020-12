Share:

KASUR - The district administration retrieved 16 kanals land of state during the ongoing operation against squatters. According to a spokesperson here on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Chunian Adnan Badar along with his team carried out an operation and retrieved 16 kanals state-land of Johar (Chappar) area including 20 “havelian,” a number of shops and ice factory worth amount Rs3 crore from land mafia. Further investigation was underway.