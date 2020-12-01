Share:

Rawalpindi-Four more patients died of novel coronavirus on Tuesday in different hospitals of the city while 127 patients tested positive of deadly virus, informed district government spokesperson.

Similarly, a total of 179 confirmed patients recovered from the virus from hospitals, she said.

Sheikh Ismail, 62-year-old, resident of Block-A Satellite Town, was brought to Hearts International Hospital on November 30 and he died on late Monday night, she said.

Muhammad Ibrahim, 70-year-old, resident of Satellite Town, arrived in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on November 30 and died on Tuesday morning.

Tahira Tariq, 68-year-old, resident of Mohallah Peer Chuha, was brought to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on November 30 and she died on Tuesday morning.

Nuzhat Khaleel, 60-year-old, resident of Bahira Town Phase-8, arrived in Benazir Bhutto Hospital on November 30 and she died on late Monday night.

She further said a total of 1,306 confirmed patients are under-treatment in the district. As many as 178 patients are in the hospitals including 30 confirmed patients in Holy Family Hospital, four in Hearts International Hospital, two in Begum Akhter Memorial Hospital, two in Red Crescent Hospital, 46 in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and 18 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Among them, as many as 108 patients belonged to Rawalpindi district while remaining 70 patients are from other districts. As many 51 patients are from Rawalpindi city, 29 are from cantonment areas, nine from Gujar Khan and 34 are from Taxila. However, total 538 patients are awaiting their results of Coronavirus serology. Total 1,128 patients are isolated in their homes.

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood told media that the number of patients was increasing with the passage of time and there was dire need to aware the people to adopt precautionary measures.

He said that the provincial government directed the district administrations to implement the standard operating measures in the public places to avoid spread of the disease.

He said that total 12,373 people tested positive of COVID-19 since March including 10,491 in Rawalpindi, 798 in Attock, 711 in Jhelum and 373 in Chakwal.

He said that as many as 10,362 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the four districts including 8,773 in Rawalpindi, 693 in Attock, 593 in Jhelum and 303 in Chakwal.

He said that total 494 people died in Rawalpindi Division including 412 in Rawalpindi, 22 in Attock, 10 in Jheulm and 50 in Chakwal.