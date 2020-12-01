Share:

ISLAMABAD- In a major reshuffle, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad on Tuesday has issued transfer and posting orders of 11 cops including eight station house officers, informed a police spokesman.

A notification has also been issued in this regard, he said.

According to him, SSP Operations Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has transferred SHO Police Station (PS) Koral Inspector Asjad Mehmood and posted him as SHO PS Kohsar. Similarly, SHO PS Aabpara Inspector Rasheed Ahmed has also been transferred and posted as SHO PS Tarnol, he said. He added SHO PS Sihala Inspector Muhammad Bashir was also changed by the SSP Operations and posted as SHO PS Koral. Inspector Muhammad Gulfraz, who was serving as SHO PS Kohsar, was also transferred and posted as SHO PS Khanna while SHO PS Karachi Company Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Saleem Raza was changed and appointed as SHO PS Aabpara, he said. “SI Fazal e Khaliq, who was serving in PS Bhara Kahu has been appointed as SHO PS Karachi Company,” the spokesman said. SHO PS Noon SI Abdul Razzaq was transferred and posted as SHO PS Margalla by the SSP, whereas, SI Ashiq Muhammad, SHO PS Margalla, was assigned the task to see the matters of PS Noon as SHO.

The SSP Operations appointed ASI Misbah Shahbaz as SHO PS Women while transferring ASI Farzana Begum, the SHO PS Women, and assigning her general duty, the spokesman informed.

All the SHOs have assumed their charges following the directions of SSP Operations Waqar Uddin Syed.