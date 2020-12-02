Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi requested an accountability court of Islamabad on Tuesday to call first the Federal Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmed before proceedings to other prosecution witnesses in LNG reference.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid had become an important witness against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) corruption case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecution will produce a total of 59 witnesses, including four officials from the Ministry of Energy.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is not only at the top of the list of prosecution witnesses in LNG reference but he is also included as complainant by NAB.

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has requested the court on Tuesday that Mr. Rashid must be called early to testify against him as his name is at top of the list in prosecution witnesses.

Meanwhile, the testimony of NAB’s witness in the case named Muhammad Hassan could not be completed and the proceedings were adjourned till 8th.

Accountability Court Judge Azam Khan heard LNG references against former premier Abbasi, Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismael and others on Tuesday.

The defence counsel complained that the NAB is not providing complete documents and how they can argue without having a complete record. The court ordered NAB to provide the required documents before the next date of hearing.