ISLAMABAD - The water use and implementation agreements for Azad Pattan Hydropower Project being constructed under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were signed on Tuesday.

The project agreements comprising Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Implementation Agreement (GoAJ&K IA) and GoAJ&K Water Use Agreement (GoAJ&K WUA) were signed by Zafar Mahmood Khan, Secretary Electricity AJ&K and Li Xiaotao, CEO of Azad Pattan Power Private Limited.

The Government of Pakistan Implementation Agreement, Government of Punjab Water Use Agreement and Tripartite Power Purchase Agreements of the Project had already been signed in the presence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan in July this year. The signing of water use and implementation agreements will further pave the way for achievement of Financial Close of the Project.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Chairman CPEC Authority, Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Chief Secretary AJ&K Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Managing Director Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) Shah Jahan Mirza, federal and provincial ministers, and others attended the ceremony.

With an investment of over $ 1.35 billion the project will generate 700.7 megawatts of electricity.

Letter of Support (LOS) was issued by PPIB to Azad Pattan HPP which is a Run-off-the River Scheme on River Jhelum located at dual boundary between AJ&K (District Bagh) and Punjab (District Rawalpindi). China Gezhouba Group and Laraib Group Pakistan are the shareholders of the Project. The consortium of lenders consists of China Development Bank, China Construction Bank, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China.

Azad Pattan Project is being implemented by PPIB under the Policy for Power Generation Projects 2002 on built, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis for a term of 30 years after which it will be transferred to the GoAJ&K free of cost.

The project while bringing in valuable foreign direct investment, will provide energy of about 3,266 GWh per year to the national grid by 2027.

The Project also will play crucial role in stimulating local economy by providing employment and business opportunities during its construction periods.

Furthermore, the Governments of AJ&K and Punjab will earn significant amount of revenue on account of taxes, fees, etc while during operation period water use charges of approx. Rs 1.5 billion would be shared equally by both governments on annual basis.