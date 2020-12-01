Share:

ISLAMABAD-Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) plans to establish a new Model Addicts Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) in the capital.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati co-chaired a meeting with Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, the other day, to discuss the establishment of Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Islamabad. Senior officials from ANF were also present in the meeting, said a statement issued by the ministry.

The minister on the occasion said illicit drug use was a real threat which needed a prompt response and therefore, there was a need to set up more addicts treatment and rehabilitation centres to root out the menace of the drugs abuse from the society.

In this regards, ANF plans to open a Model Addicts Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) in Islamabad city, for which Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination support was needed.

During the meeting, SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan said that land would be provided for the rehabilitation centre in the vicinity of Pakistan Institute is Medical Sciences (PIMS). He affirmed to provide the required support in establishing the rehabilitation facility. The MATRC in Humak, Islamabad has only 36 beds. Establishment of a new MATRC in Islamabad city will help to provide rehabilitation services in a more effective manner and will significantly increase the capacity to treat drug addicts, the ministry said.

Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati said that the ministry was trying to increase the capacity to treat drug addicts, while improving service quality. For that purpose, I have requested the Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide the required resources.

“Citizens are the real asset of any country; their health is its priority,” the federal minister said.