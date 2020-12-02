Share:

Peshawar - Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday staged a protest rally against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for registering FIR against leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) allied parties for their November 22 gathering in the provincial capital.

ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, Sardar Hussain Babak, the general secretary, former provincial minister Hidayatullah Khan, Shazia Aurangzeb, Khadim Hussain and Danyal Bilour addressed the rally.

Hundreds of ANP activists, clad in red clothing and party flags, blocked Sher Shah Suri Road in front of the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against PTI-led government.

Aimal criticised the provincial government for the recent FIR against political parties and their activists and said their party activists were not afraid of arrests. He said they always raised voice against injustice since the time of the British rulers of the Subcontinent.

They announced to stage public gathering in January in Peshawar. “This gathering will marks the centenary celebration of Khudai Khidmatgar Movement which had been launched by Baacha Khan for reforms and freedom,” Aimal added.

He said why the government objected to a peaceful protest rally in Peshawar a week ago. He alleged there was little difference between PTI government and dictatorships as both were averse to democracy.

On the occasion, MPA Sardar Hussain Babak said the ANP and other opposition allies had got united on the PDM platform against the incumbent ruling coterie. “The movement will continue till we get rid of the ‘selected government’ and the recent rallies in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, Multan and Gujranwala were successful in terms of public participation,” he claimed.