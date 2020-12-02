Share:

LAHORE - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial re-mand of Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused in motorway gang rape case, for another ten days. ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the po-lice produced the accused on expiry of their judicial re-mand. The investigation officer told the court that a poly-graph test of accused Abid Malhi had been conducted, be-sides repeating his DNA test. He also stated that the statement of accused Abid Malhi had been recorded. The officer pleaded with the court to extend the judicial remand of the accused for an-other 14 days. However, the court extended the judicial remand of the accused for ten days only and sought a report about inves-tigations on the next date of hearing.