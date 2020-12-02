Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore city district administration on Tuesday refused to allow Pakistan Democratic Movement hold public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan ground on December 13. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik said that Punjab government had already banned such gatherings due to rising number of COVID-19 cases. He said that rally could not be allowed as COVID-19 cases were on the rise in Lahore like other big cities. The PML-N had sought permission from Deputy Commissioner Lahore to hold PDM rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground. The PML-N had requested issuance of NOC and provision of security for the public meeting.