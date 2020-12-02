Share:

LAHORE - Delegation of Pakistan Coating Association, led by its chairman Moazzam Rashid, called on Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday. The delegation demanded resolving the issue of sales tax refund claims of the coating industry. Aslam Iqbal promised approaching FBR for resolving the issue of sales tax refund. The government will extend all possible support for the promotion of the coating industry, he said, adding, workers in the industry will be trained. The delegation included Sajjad Mughal, Irfan, Col. (Retd) Qamar, Sajjad Hussain and others. Additional Secretary Industry and Commerce, officers of Industry and Commerce Department were also present on the occasion.