LAHORE-Pakistan needs to adopt models of developed countries that grew their unconventional economic sectors along with the conventional ones and got positive results. This was stated by the LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry while talking to a delegation of hair care, skin care and cosmetics industry, led by Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Hair Care and Skin Ayesha Farooqui, at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that Pakistan has a number of sectors which can be economic booster but have been on a tear for the years. He cited the example of cosmetics industry that is a composition of various sub-sectors and has an important business chain but continued to defy gravity. Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that local industry must be developed and should be supported by the government to bring it at par with international standards. He said that replica items of cosmetics and other industries should be discouraged as these are badly damaging the original brands. Convener of the Standing Committee on Hair Care and Skin Care Ayesha Farooqui said that COVID-19 has caused undue damage to this industry. She said that Standard Operating Procedures should be strictly followed. The delegations members suggested to organize conference, seminars and training programs for the LCCI members related to the cosmetics, beauty parlors and saloons.

During the meeting, matter of discount to the LCCI members for various treatments and services being provided by beauty parlors and saloons came under discussion. Members of the delegation Asia Khan, Anisha Yousaf, Rehma Hassan, Tooba Khan, Sana Sheraz Jawaid, Uzma Hamza, Saniya Shah, Shehnaz, Sonia Khan, Nadia, Asma Umar and Amna Ali Khan also spoke on the occasion.