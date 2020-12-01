Share:

Rawalpindi-A court of law on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a convicted dacoit involved in gunning down his accomplice during a dacoity bid in limits of police station Cantt in April 2019.

The court also imposed Rs500,000 as fine on the convicted dacoit identified as Tanvir.

Cops of Police Station (PS) Cantt held Tanvir on charges of killing his accomplice Sakhawat while snatching cash from a money changer Nehmat Khan near Mall Plaza. Later, a case was also registered against him and the investigators produced him before the court for trial. The court awarded life imprisonment to convicted dacoit and imposed Rs500,000 as fine on him. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali, SHO PS Cantt SI Raja Aizaz and other cops for arresting, investigating and getting the dacoit punished from court of law.

Meanwhile, Cantt police, under the command of SHO SI Raja Aizaz, arrested three notorious bootleggers during a raid and seized 373 bottles of liquor, 71 empty bottles, 300 caps, stickers, empty gallons and other stuff. The raid was carried on orders of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas. A case was registered against the accused identified as Tavir Masih, Ahsan Khan and Suhail Khan.

In Kahuta, the investigators have given clean chit to a lawyer who earlier was accused by a woman of raping her. According to details, a lady namely Iffat Saleh wife of Muhammad Zarahat allegedly changed her name in NADRA record as Abida Shaheen wife of Muhammad Sarfraz and got registered a bogus rape case against lawyer Aqeel Haideri with police station Kahuta. However, the investigators probed the case and found the lawyer not guilty.