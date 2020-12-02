Share:

LAHORE - China Southern Airlines has launched a direct flight from Wuhan city to Islamabad on every Monday. The first flight, Boeing 787, departed with 143 passengers carrying 12 tons of goods, including communication devices and medical equipment has arrived in Islamabad. In line with the current COVID-19 prevention and control measures, passengers of direct regular commercial flights from Pakistan to China are required to complete nucleic acid tests and produce certificates with negative results.