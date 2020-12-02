Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to release schedule for Mayor Islamabad Elections in next couple of days.

The commission after a long consensus with the officials of the interior ministry and law and justice concluded that decision to make preparations for Mayor Islamabad elections will start soon. The important meeting of the ECP headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was briefed by the special secretary on the issues regarding mayor elections, LG elections in KP, Contentment Board elections and many other relevant affairs.

The sluggish response of the government over the provision of official gazette of the census conducted in 2017 was also discussed in the meeting as the ECP has been frequently asking the government to share the official gazette of the 2017 national census and the government was yet to provide the gazette and did not even respond to the frequent letters of the commission.

The commission is of view that they had frequently raised the issue of National Census Gazette with the government and related departments because they were facing some legal issues in holding LG elections and general elections 2023 which are not possible without 2017 census gazette.

The commission for getting assistance over the census issue has invited the federal secretary law and federal secretary parliamentary affairs on December 3. The meeting was also informed about the preparations of the ECP in the light of the Supreme Court’s 18th November order regarding status of the LG elections in KP.

The meeting was briefed that commission had completed work on delimitation of 27 districts and no development took place in this regard in 7 divisional districts as the KP government had failed to officially notify the total number of newly-formed village and neighbourhood councils.

On the matter, the secretary local government responded that issue of LG elections in the province was under consideration of the committee working under the cabinet and the committee which was headed by the law minister will submit its recommendations to the cabinet before December 10.

The LG secretary further told the commission that notification of the delimitation in 7 divisions will be issued within couple of days. The meeting was further informed that provincial government had also not issued official notification of rules and regulations for the LG election and the KP government.

Meanwhile, the commission once again directed the KP government to take all the relevant measures for holding LG elections as the commission has already completed its preparations but KP government has yet to complete all the related work despite frequent reminders from the ECP.

On elections of the cantonment boards the commission was informed that tenure of the cantonment board election had expired on December 19, and the commissions had issued the notification of the new delimitation on 27th March, 2019 after its completion but the elections could not be held due to outbreak of Covid-19.

The commission was further informed that process of the delimitation will be re-started once again as the Defence Ministry had done the re-classification of 7 cantonments which led to change in the number of seats.